Fewer new wine drinkers enter the wine market in the US and China

There is a recruitment shortfall amongst wine drinkers in the US and China. How can wine businesses engage LDA Gen Z wine drinkers?

News & Comment Analysis

The US and China wine markets are experiencing decreasing levels of recruitment of new wine drinkers. How can wine businesses increase recruitment amongst LDA Gen Z wine drinkers in the US & China?

[Click on the infographic below to enlarge it]

You may also be interested in reading:

How is canned wine innovation evolving?
Global wine trends to watch in 2021
Do consumers prefer no-alcohol over low-alcohol products?

 

Category

Market

Region

Topics

Stay in the front

Get report updates, latest news and industry insights straight into your inbox

Global Database

Strategic Studies

Custom Analytics

Online Tools

Reports

Company

t: +44 (0)20 3855 5477

London

© the IWSR all rights reserved
The IWSR, 5 Fleet Place, London, EC4M 7RD, United Kingdom

Cookies help us best serve you and your company. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more and read our privacy policy here