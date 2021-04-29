How will the UK's alcohol ecommerce channel evolve in the mid- to long-term? [infographic]

IWSR analyses the drivers and evolution of the UK's alcohol ecommerce channel

News & Comment Analysis

Beverage alcohol ecommerce has become an increasingly important retail channel across the globe. Across 10 core markets that represent over 90% of total alcohol ecommerce value ( (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, and the US), the value of alcohol ecommerce will have increased by 42% in 2020. In comparison, alcohol ecommerce value in those markets grew by 11% in 2019.

IWSR dives deeper into the drivers and evolution of the UK’s alcohol ecommerce channel.

[click on the Infographic below to enlarge it]

infographic UK ecommerce

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You may also be interested in reading:

How will the on-premise business model change post-Covid-19?
5 key trends that will shape the global beverage alcohol market in 2021
New technology drives ecommerce innovation in the US

 

 

Category

Market

Region

Topics

Stay in the front

Get report updates, latest news and industry insights straight into your inbox

Global Database

Strategic Studies

Custom Analytics

Online Tools

Reports

Company

t: +44 (0)20 3855 5477

London

© the IWSR all rights reserved
The IWSR, 5 Fleet Place, London, EC4M 7RD, United Kingdom

Cookies help us best serve you and your company. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more and read our privacy policy here