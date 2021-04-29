How will the UK's alcohol ecommerce channel evolve in the mid- to long-term? [infographic]

Beverage alcohol ecommerce has become an increasingly important retail channel across the globe. Across 10 core markets that represent over 90% of total alcohol ecommerce value ( (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, and the US), the value of alcohol ecommerce will have increased by 42% in 2020. In comparison, alcohol ecommerce value in those markets grew by 11% in 2019.

IWSR dives deeper into the drivers and evolution of the UK’s alcohol ecommerce channel.

[click on the Infographic below to enlarge it]

